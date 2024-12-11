Pim Versteegt is the Technical Manager at SGS Search, overseeing the quality and maintenance of Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) surveys. Under his guidance, SGS Search has conducted hundreds of IHM surveys globally and actively ensures the ongoing compliance and updates for over 400 vessels. Captain Jos Geene, with more than three decades of experience in the dredging and offshore industry, plays a key role in shaping the SGS IHM program (including IHM maintenance). Additionally, he provides global support to SGS Inspectors, contributing to the high standards of the maritime industry. Ersi Zacharopoulou, MSc (Eng) is the Development Manager of SGS, Europe, Africa and Middle East Marine Services, where she leads efforts to promote environmental compliance projects for the shipping industry. Additionally, she is a member of Technical Chamber of Greece. Lisa Drake, PhD manages marine environmental services in the Americas for SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. She—along with a global team of experts—guides this work in more than 600 ports worldwide.