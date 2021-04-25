Phil Hosegood
Phil Hosegood is an observational physical oceanographer with more than 20 years experience in collecting and interpreting measurements from a diverse range of dynamic regimes in the marine environment. He has authored more than 30 peer-reviewed publications and more than 40 conference abstracts. Phil obtained his PhD cum laude from Utrecht University after studying the processes that drive enhanced turbulent mixing over continental slopes.
The Ocean is Becoming More Stable - And That May Not Be a Good Thing
If you’ve ever been seasick, “stable” may be the last word you associate with the ocean. But as global temperatu...
