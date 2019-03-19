Peter R. Knight
Peter Knight is a member of Robinson+Cole's Environmental, Energy + Telecommunications Group, where he focuses on litigation, defense of agency enforcement actions, and regulatory matters. He represents a variety of coastal and maritime interests in connection with large vessel casualties, oil spills and emergency response, criminal enforcement, and counseling on U.S. Coast Guard regulatory matters, including investigations and U.S. prosecution of claimed oil dumping by commercial shipping companies.
The IMO 2020 Sulfur Cap in the United States: Compliance Issues
The International Maritime Organization (IMO) sulphur cap is fast approaching. As of January 1, 2020, the sulphur content of...