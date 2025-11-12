Pete Heron is a Principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP. He serves in the aerospace and defense sector. He has delivered global supply chain transformations with benefits of millions of dollars in income statement and balance sheet improvements. Rear Admiral John W. Mauger, USCG (retired), has over three decades of experience in maritime operations. A marine safety engineer, he ensured the safety and security of commercial shipping through the development and enforcement of US and international regulations for ship design, construction, and operation.