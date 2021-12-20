Paulina Izewicz is a Senior Research Associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) (part of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey). Her work focuses on maritime sanctions and North Korea’s sanctions evasion, particularly in the maritime domain, and in that role, she has provided training to a wide range of maritime stakeholders globally. Cristina Rotaru is a Researcher in VERTIC’s Compliance Mechanisms and Measures Program, where she focuses on issues related to the implementation of UN sanctions against North Korea. Previously, Cristina worked in various positions in the area of nuclear non-proliferation, export controls and sanctions. Her academic background is in international conflict regulation and security.