Understanding Your Towing Vessel Inspection Options

A native of the Washington, D.C. area, Paul Hite is a senior surveyor and auditor and has been with ABS for four years. Prior to ABS, he sailed as a deck officer for seven years, five of which were spent on towing vessels. He graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Logistics and Intermodal Transportation, and he is currently pursuing a Master?s degree in Project Management from Georgetown University.