Paul Hite
A native of the Washington, D.C. area, Paul Hite is a senior surveyor and auditor and has been with ABS for four years. Prior to ABS, he sailed as a deck officer for seven years, five of which were spent on towing vessels. He graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Logistics and Intermodal Transportation, and he is currently pursuing a Master?s degree in Project Management from Georgetown University.
Understanding Your Towing Vessel Inspection Options
Towing vessel work is versatile in nature and has supported economic growth in the U.S. and abroad. Further, the smaller number of...
