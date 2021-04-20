Paul Doell

[email protected]

Paul Doell is the National President of the American Maritime Officers (AMO). He was the union's legislative director from 2007 to 2015.

american steamship

Op-Ed: Bareboat Charter Scheme Threatens Great Lakes Shipping

Published Apr 20, 2021 5:36 PM by Paul Doell

Posted in: Shipping

A major private equity firm and one of its holdings could force a major U.S.-flagged fleet of Great Lakes dry bulk cargo vessels o...

The Ready Reserve Force is in Urgent Need of Funding

Published Jul 10, 2017 9:23 PM by Paul Doell

Posted in: Maritime

When I and other American Maritime Officers officials and representatives visited government-owned Ready Reserve Force ships in th...

AMO Supports the Jones Act Offshore Fleet

Published Apr 28, 2017 2:50 AM by Paul Doell

Posted in: Government

To: Mr. Glen Vereb Director, Border Security and Trade Compliance Division Office of Trade, Regulations and Rulings U.S. Custom...

AMO Supports Jones Act Offshore Rule Revisions

Published Apr 26, 2017 2:57 PM by Paul Doell

Posted in: Maritime

American Maritime Officers National President Paul Doell sent the following letter in response to a&nbsp;Wall Street Journal&nbsp;...

More News Stories