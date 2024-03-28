Founded in 2016 by Eynat Guez, Ruben Drong, and Ofer Herman, Papaya Global is (finally!) bringing true technological advancements to the very traditional world of payroll – and helping connect the many fragmented dots between finance, HR, and payroll. With this innovative mindset, the company was able to disrupt the space in various ways – from automating what used to be a long list of repetitive manual tasks in hiring, onboarding, and payroll management, to leading the way in remote work and global EOR solutions, all the way to becoming the first global payroll provider to develop its own native payments platform dedicated to the complex and sensitive nuances of payroll.