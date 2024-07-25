Panos Koutsourakis

Panos Koutsourakis is VP of Global Sustainability at ABS.

Port containers iStock

Port Decarbonization: Snapshot of a Sector in Transition

Published Jul 25, 2024 4:23 PM by Panos Koutsourakis

Posted in: Ports

Panos Koutsourakis, Vice President of Global Sustainability of the American Bureau of Shipping, shares trends and learnings from a...

Ship and tug at twilight

Shipping, Ports and Logistics Enable Shift to Sustainable Energy

Published Sep 21, 2023 3:57 PM by Panos Koutsourakis

Posted in: Shipping

In the latest launch of the Low Carbon Outlook by ABS, the transportation of critical elements such as carbon, ammonia and hydroge...

methanol

Powering a Low-Carbon Future With Methanol as a Marine Fuel

Published Jul 14, 2021 1:21 PM by Panos Koutsourakis

Posted in: Shipping

Methanol as a marine fuel is increasingly becoming a viable contributor in shipping&rsquo;s drive for a clean, sustainable fuel mi...

