Pacific Fishermen Shipyard was founded in 1946 by 400 Norwegian heritage fishermen as a co?op style shipyard on the site of the 1890’s Ballard Marine Railway Co., where Seattle founding father Joshua Green built his sternwheeler Bailey Gatzert. The shipyard was known for the world’s largest diesel tug the 120? Mahoe, built in 1925, and wooden halibut schooners and minesweepers later converted to the Calypso by Jacques Cousteau and the Wild Goose by John Wayne. Pacific Fishermen continued construction of wooden 36’ launches for the U.S.C.&G. Survey (NOAA) research vessel Surveyor and 54’ to 58’ Ed Monk designed wooden seiners, including Northern Light II (Cinnamon Girl), Jerilyn, Mary D and Cape Falcon for Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Co. (A&P). Today, Pacific Fishermen Shipyard and PFI Marine Electric are still heavily involved in the fishing industry with full support in Dutch Harbor, while bringing their expertise to the commercial passenger, workboat and large yacht sectors with drydocking and repowering to meet USCG requirements and new stringent international MARPOL and EPA emission regulations.