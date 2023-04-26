Ocean Infinity is a young and fast-moving marine technology company specialising in the development and deployment of robotics for large-scale, subsea data acquisition. Purpose driven from day one, Ocean Infinity is developing a range of innovative technologies to transform operations at sea, enabling people and the planet to thrive. Since its establishment in 2017, Ocean Infinity has pioneered the use of AUVs (autonomous underwater vehicles), using fleets of robotic vehicles to play a vital part in some of the most ambitious offshore projects the industry has ever seen including the search for missing airliner MH370, and the discovery of the missing Argentinian submarine, ARA San Juan.