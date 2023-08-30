NorthStandard insures approximately 350 million gross tonnage worldwide across all sectors – 20% of the IG’s total – more than any other P&I club – backed by a financial strength and resilience rated A by Standard & Poor’s. It employs over 650 people globally, with offices covering all main shipping regions, including Asia (China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan), Australasia (Australia and New Zealand), Europe (UK, Ireland and Greece), and the USA.