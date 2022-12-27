Nick Austin is a partner in Reed Smith's Transportation Industry Group, with a focus on shipping and international trading disputes in court, arbitration and mediation. He acts for vessel owners and operators, charterers and traders in a wide range of dry shipping and commodity disputes, including charterparty, bill of lading and environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. Mike Adamson supports clients with multi-jurisdictional and multi-party disputes under charterparties, bills of lading and sale contracts, as well as related security and enforcement issues. He advises on shipping related environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, as well as drafting and dealing with disputes under a wide range of commercial contracts, including shipbuilding, sale of goods and construction contracts. Laura Hyne advises on a wide range of contentious dry shipping matters, acting for P&I clubs, owners, charterers, and commodity traders. She has experience of LMAA and LCIA arbitration as well as High Court litigation, and she advises on charterparties, bills of lading, and contractual disputes.