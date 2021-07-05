Newport Shipping UK LLP is registered in the United Kingdom specializing in providing comprehensive drydocking services for ship repair works, purchase and timely delivery of owners’?extras (spare parts, paint supply) as well as specialized maintenance, equipment upgrades (BWTS, scrubbers) and turnkey LNG retrofits. The?Group?cooperate with a strategic network of 15 yards with 38 docks capable of handling approximately 2,500 repairs annually of all vessel classes and sizes. Utilizing Newport’s extended payment services, the Group is able to minimize cash outlay for shipowners. Newport Shipping is registered in London and has presence in all major shipping centres – including Athens, Oslo, Istanbul,?New York, Shanghai, Singapore and Hamburg.