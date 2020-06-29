Better Oil-Detection Sensors Reduce Cost of Oily Bilge Water Disposal

Since 1999, NAG Marine has successfully served the fluid automation and embedded computer & display hardware needs of the Navy and commercial marine market. Over the course of two decades, we have refined a product development core competency in ruggedizing needed commercial off the shelf (COTS) products into Mil-Spec products designed to withstand harsh shipboard environments. NAG Marine has meticulously built an outstanding reputation as a trusted provider of reliable marine products that are backed by full lifecycle service and support. NAG Marine systematically follows our solutions with dedicated service, effective contract management, and timely customer support. For more information, visit www.nagmarine.com.