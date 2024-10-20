Myles Allen
Myles Allen is Professor of Geosystem Science in the Environmental Change Institute, School of Geography and the Environment and Department of Physics, University of Oxford. His research focuses on how human and natural influences on climate contribute to observed climate change and risks of extreme weather and in quantifying their implications for long-range climate forecasts.
Heavy Industries Need Carbon Capture - But It Has to be Done Right
The UK government has given the go-ahead to carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) schemes worth £22 billio...
