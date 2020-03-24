MSHS
MSHS is a provider of turnkey solutions for the maritime and stationary power industries. MSHS specializes in the testing, maintenance, repair and overhaul of diesel engines, turbochargers, waterjets, filtration, separation systems, safety, control, and automation systems. For a complete overview, visit www.mshs.com or call +1 954 763-3660.
Hospital Ship USNS Mercy Gets Turbocharger Retrofit
Motor-Services Hugo Stamp, Inc. (MSHS) was contracted to retrofit the twin MAN NR26/98 turbochargers on three separate MAN 12ASV25...
More News Stories