Mongabay is an independent, nonprofit media organization reporting on nature and planetary challenges with a global network of local journalists. Mongabay serves a diverse audience by providing free access to news and information in numerous languages and formats to address knowledge gaps and improve transparency. By revealing the evidence of ecosystem destruction and its consequences for people worldwide, Mongabay creates opportunities to hold those responsible accountable. Mongabay improves understanding of the forces undermining the health of Earth’s systems. Mongabay makes science accessible and elevates the voices and knowledge of people directly impacted by environmental change.