Mikal Boe

Mikal Bøe is a senior maritime executive with three decades of experience from floor to board level in shipping, finance and technology. As Chairman and CEO of CORE POWER, Mikal today plays a key role in the development and deployment of a new generation of reactor technologies as the solution for ocean transportation to meet its emission reduction targets.

Core Power

Advanced Nuclear Power Could Transform U.S. Maritime Industry

Published Mar 1, 2023 3:17 PM by Mikal Boe

Posted in: Shipping

The US maritime sector has suffered a steep decline since its peak in the immediate post-WWII era with the number of American flag...

