Mikal Boe
Mikal Bøe is a senior maritime executive with three decades of experience from floor to board level in shipping, finance and technology. As Chairman and CEO of CORE POWER, Mikal today plays a key role in the development and deployment of a new generation of reactor technologies as the solution for ocean transportation to meet its emission reduction targets.
Advanced Nuclear Power Could Transform U.S. Maritime Industry
The US maritime sector has suffered a steep decline since its peak in the immediate post-WWII era with the number of American flag...
