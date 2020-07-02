Do Maritime Authorities Have a Role in the Digitalization of Shipping?

Mikael Lind is Associate Professor and Senior strategic research advisor at RISE, has initiated and headed several open innovation initiatives related to ICT for sustainable transport of people and goods. Lind is also the co-founder of Maritime Informatics, has a part-time employment at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, and serves as an expert for World Economic Forum, Europe’s Digital Transport Logistic Forum (DTLF), and UN/CEFACT. More information about RISE Mikael Renz is Senior Advisor on IT strategy and architecture at the Swedish Maritime Administration and has been involved in the digitalization of maritime regulations for 15 years working as a national expert on Maritime Single Window within EU, UNECE and IMO, currently chair of the IMO expert group on data harmonization (IMO EGDH) and one of Sweden’s representatives in Europe’s Digital Transport Logistic Forum (DTLF). More information about SMA