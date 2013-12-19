Dr. Michael Economides

Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering

Michael Economides

[email protected]

Dr. Economides is Editor-in-chief of Energy Tribune and a Professor at the Cullen College of Engineering at UH. He is among America's leading energy analysts

The LNG Solution

Published Dec 19, 2013 9:22 PM by Dr. Michael Economides

Posted in: Eye on Energy

Natural gas, a premium fuel for both its energy value and environmental friendliness, has suffered in the past because it&rsquo;s...

Battle for the Arctic

Published Nov 4, 2013 2:04 PM by Dr. Michael Economides

Posted in: Eye on Energy

The link opens up to a colorful webpage and an animated image of the Arctic night sky. On top of the page, in large bold letters i...

China's Beleaguered Oil Giants

Published Oct 15, 2013 11:19 AM by Dr. Michael Economides

Posted in: Eye on Energy

Just a few years ago it seemed that China&rsquo;s&nbsp;national oil companies (NOCs) &ndash; CNOOC, PetroChina and Sinopec &ndash;...

The Collapse of OPEC Power and the Coming Arab Winter

Published Jul 30, 2013 11:24 AM by Dr. Michael Economides

Posted in: Eye on Energy

Since its inception in 1960, OPEC has never been shy about flexing its energy-fuelled power over the West. But those days are gone...

The Changing Sino-Russian Energy Dynamic

Published Apr 30, 2013 9:20 AM by Dr. Michael Economides

Posted in: Eye on Energy

For more than a decade, Russia under Vladimir Putin has played an increasingly important role on the world energy scene. A frequ...

Critics of LNG Exports&nbsp;Undermine Its Strategic Benefits

Published Feb 15, 2013 4:15 PM by Dr. Michael Economides

Posted in: Eye on Energy

In recent weeks there has been a growing debate over whether to allow American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be exported to the...

$80 Oil On The Way to $100 By Early 2010

Published Jan 7, 2013 9:49 AM by Dr. Michael Economides

Posted in: Offshore

Oil is now over $80 per barrel. In January, while many other analysts were predicting $40 to $60 oil, I predicted that oil would...

Chinas Oil Imports Continued Their Gallop in 2009

Published Jan 7, 2013 9:49 AM by Dr. Michael Economides

Posted in: Offshore

by Xina Xie and Dr. Michael J. Economides It was supposed to be a year of economic slowdown and unavoidably lower energy demand....

Drilling Down in Obamas Oil Play

Published Jan 7, 2013 9:42 AM by Dr. Michael Economides

Posted in: Offshore

by Michael J. Economides and Peter Glover Horse trading in bygone eras, the proverbial standard of shady deals, cannot match...

The Keystone Pipeline Debacle

Published Jan 4, 2013 4:09 PM by Dr. Michael Economides

Posted in: Offshore

Robert Bachman, a friend from Calgary and a distinguished reservoir engineer, sent me this e-mail on November 11, 2011: &ldquo;M...

More News Stories