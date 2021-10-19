Michael Roberts

Michael Roberts is the senior vice president of Crowley Maritime and the president of the American Maritime Partnership, the national Jones Act coalition.

Opinion: Alaskan Seafood Should Ship on Jones Act Vessels

Published Oct 19, 2021 1:04 PM by Michael Roberts

Much has been written in recent weeks about the Alaskan pollock&nbsp;&quot;Canadian railway&quot; shipping scheme, including three...

Opinion: Jones Act Waivers Should be a Last Resort

Published Jun 14, 2021 1:49 PM by Michael Roberts

Expectations for an active hurricane season and the ransomware hack of the Colonial Pipeline suggest that threats to our infrastru...

The Jones Act and the American Maritime Industry at 100

Published Jun 4, 2020 4:38 PM by Michael Roberts

This Friday, June 5, 2020, is the 100th anniversary of the Jones Act, the fundamental law of the American maritime industry. This...

