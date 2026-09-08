With more than 21 years of experience as a faculty member and 23 years as a higher education administrator, Michael Alfutis brings a unique combination of classroom experience and institutional leadership to their role as a senior administrator. Throughout his career, Alfutis has built a strong record of open, transparent, and shared governance, fostering a culture of mutual trust and respect. Their leadership approach balances a clear vision and commitment to institutional priorities with meaningful collaboration, faculty engagement, and support for ideas and initiatives from across the institution. A student-focused leader, Michael Alfutis maintains an open-door approach and prioritizes accessibility, ensuring that students know they can turn to them for guidance, support, and assistance. He also has a proven ability to build strong, collaborative relationships across campus, throughout the university system, and with state and community leaders, creating partnerships that advance institutional goals and strengthen the broader community.