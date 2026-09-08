Michael Alfutis
With more than 21 years of experience as a faculty member and 23 years as a higher education administrator, Michael Alfutis brings a unique combination of classroom experience and institutional leadership to their role as a senior administrator. Throughout his career, Alfutis has built a strong record of open, transparent, and shared governance, fostering a culture of mutual trust and respect. Their leadership approach balances a clear vision and commitment to institutional priorities with meaningful collaboration, faculty engagement, and support for ideas and initiatives from across the institution. A student-focused leader, Michael Alfutis maintains an open-door approach and prioritizes accessibility, ensuring that students know they can turn to them for guidance, support, and assistance. He also has a proven ability to build strong, collaborative relationships across campus, throughout the university system, and with state and community leaders, creating partnerships that advance institutional goals and strengthen the broader community.
The NSMV Program and the Rise of the Vessel Construction Manager Model
The National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) program represents a significant innovation in American maritime policy, maritim...