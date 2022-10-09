Megan Rose, ProPublica
Megan Rose, formerly Megan McCloskey, has investigated criminal justice and the military for ProPublica since 2013. She won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting with two colleagues for a series examining how Navy and Marine Corps leadership failed to heed warnings and implement reforms leading up to several fatal accidents.
Lack of Evidence Ended the USS Bonhomme Richard Arson Case
This article was first published by ProPublica and may be found in its original form here. ProPublica's subscription serv...
U.S. Navy Withholds Court Records in Bonhomme Richard Arson Case
This article was first published by ProPublica and may be found in its original form here. ProPublica's subscription service m...