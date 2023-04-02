Matthew England et al.

Matthew England is Scientia Professor and Deputy Director of the ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science (ACEAS), UNSW Sydney. Adele Morrison is a Research Fellow at Australian National University. Andy Hogg is a Professor at Australian National University. Qian Li is a postdoctoral associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Steve Rintoul is a Fellow at CSIRO.

Study: Torrents of Antarctic Meltwater are Slowing Ocean Currents

Published Apr 2, 2023

Posted in: Environment

Off the coast of Antarctica, trillions of tonnes of cold salty water sink to great depths. As the water sinks, it drives the deepe...

