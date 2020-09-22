Martin Petricic, Gareth Burton and Rear Admiral Joyce Johnson
Martin Petricic is an engineer at the American Bureau of Shipping. Gareth Burton is Vice President of Operational & Environmental Performance at American Bureau of Shipping Rear Admiral Joyce Johnson is a professor at Georgetown University and a former chief medical officer and surgeon general of the U.S. Coast Guard. She was the first woman to attain flag rank on active duty with the USCG.
COVID-19 Mitigation for the Maritime and Offshore Industries
The impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted how marine and offshore assets can be affected by infectious...
More News Stories