Mark M. Jaffe
Executive Partner
Mr. Jaffe has counseled major shipping groups with respect to their corporate structure, operations, and insurance. He is also involved in general corporate work, mergers and acquisitions, taxation, equipment financing and leasing, FMC and other regulatory work, and civil litigation.
Rollups vs. Mergers: Options in an Ailing Bulk Market
Some experts have been cautioning that the present depressed state of the dry cargo markets is unlikely to turn around for at leas...
