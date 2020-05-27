Mark Fuhrmann

Laser Sensor Technology for the Maritime and Offshore Industries

Published May 27, 2020 3:17 PM by Mark Fuhrmann

Posted in: Shipping

Research scientist and entrepreneur Sverre Dokken believes laser-based remote sensing has big potential in the maritime domain.&nb...

Getting Proactive on the Biofouling Problem

Published Mar 10, 2020 10:14 PM by Mark Fuhrmann

Posted in: Shipping

Biofouling is, or should be seen as, public enemy number one when it comes to impacting on marine ecosystems and handicapping vess...

Bloody Red Shrimp and Capitol Hill Lobbyists ? Not a Good Match

Published Jun 12, 2018 7:16 PM by Mark Fuhrmann

Posted in: Shipping

The discovery of bloody red shrimp found in the Twin Ports Harbor (February 2018), is raising fears that the light-hating, zooplan...

More News Stories