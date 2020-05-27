Mark Fuhrmann
Laser Sensor Technology for the Maritime and Offshore Industries
Research scientist and entrepreneur Sverre Dokken believes laser-based remote sensing has big potential in the maritime domain.&nb...
Getting Proactive on the Biofouling Problem
Biofouling is, or should be seen as, public enemy number one when it comes to impacting on marine ecosystems and handicapping vess...
Bloody Red Shrimp and Capitol Hill Lobbyists ? Not a Good Match
The discovery of bloody red shrimp found in the Twin Ports Harbor (February 2018), is raising fears that the light-hating, zooplan...
