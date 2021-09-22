Marjorie C. Holmes is a partner at Reed Smith, and she focuses on competition law in several sectors, including aviation, marine, insurance, construction, energy, life sciences and finance. Marjorie has represented companies in a number of important investigations by the European Commission and the UK Competition Authorities. She also acts as legal adviser to several trade associations and has significant merger control experience including dealing with phase 2 clearances. Oliver Beiersdorf is the co-head of Reed Smith's global Aviation and Aerospace group. His practice focuses on aviation, marine, commercial and product liability litigation. Oliver represents foreign and domestic airlines, product manufacturers and distributors, ship owners and operators, automobile manufacturers and other corporate clients in federal and state courts throughout the United States. Louisa Martac is a Trainee Solicitor at Reed Smith's London offices.