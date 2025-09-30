Jess Dankert
Jess Dankert is VP for Supply Chain at RILA. She has over 17 years of experience in supply chain strategy and operations, in both the private and public sector, including Ford Motor Company, Accenture, and the U.S. government, and currently serves on the board of the Coalition for Responsible Transportation.
