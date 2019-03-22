Maina Waruru

Maina Waruru is a freelance journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with over 20 years experience writing about science and development, environment, climate, energy, and health.

Kenyans Call for Tighter Controls on Chinese Fish Products

Published Mar 22, 2019 11:06 AM by Maina Waruru

Posted in: Maritime

Fish from China sold in Kenya have been discovered to contain traces of heavy metals that threaten human health, a laboratory at t...

WTO Risks Reputation on Fishing Subsidies Reform

Published Dec 14, 2018 1:08 PM by Maina Waruru

Posted in: Maritime

The World Trade Organisation must make progress on reforming global fishing subsidies to save the ocean and its own reputation, sa...

Imported Fish Raise New Tensions Between China and Kenya

Published Dec 7, 2018 6:33 AM by Maina Waruru

Posted in: Maritime

Besides his regular job as an accountant at Kenyatta National Hospital in Kenya&rsquo;s capital Nairobi, Geoffrey Ombati Osoro own...

