MAID Systems
Autonomous Docking - The Forerunner to Autonomous Shipping
The maritime sector is moving rapidly toward autonomous shipping due to the safety, efficiency, and environmental gains that auton...
Autonomous Solutions Can Reduce Emissions in Offshore Energy Sector
One of the main goals for the offshore energy sector is the need to reduce maritime emissions. Autonomous positioning is now seen...
Autonomous Docking: An Elegant Solution to a Complex Problem
As disruptive as the smartphone was fifteen years ago, smart ship technologies will revolutionize ship design and marine vessel op...
More News Stories