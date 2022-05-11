MAID Systems

MAID autonomous docking

Autonomous Docking - The Forerunner to Autonomous Shipping

Published May 11, 2022 1:43 PM by MAID Systems

Posted in: Shipping

The maritime sector is moving rapidly toward autonomous shipping due to the safety, efficiency, and environmental gains that auton...

offshore energy autonomous vessels

Autonomous Solutions Can Reduce Emissions in Offshore Energy Sector

Published Mar 24, 2022 11:57 AM by MAID Systems

Posted in: Offshore

One of the main goals for the offshore energy sector is the need to reduce maritime emissions. Autonomous positioning is now seen...

MAID Autonomous Docking technology design

Autonomous Docking: An Elegant Solution to a Complex Problem

Published Jan 31, 2022 1:19 PM by MAID Systems

Posted in: Shipping

As disruptive as the smartphone was fifteen years ago, smart ship technologies will revolutionize ship design and marine vessel op...

