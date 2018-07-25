Op-Ed: Staffing Shortage Spells Trouble for High Seas Forecasts

Lee Chesneau is a professional meteorologist with more than 45 years of experience, including forecaster assignments with NOAA's Satellite Service (NESDIS), the National Weather Service (NWS) and over eighteen years with the Ocean Prediction Center (OPC). He also served in the U.S. Navy. He now is a private weather consultant and teaches USCG-approved course in meteorology to professional mariners at several continuing education and training institutions, including MITAGS/PMI and STAR Center.