Lamar University Center for Advances in Port Management
The Lamar University Center for Advances in Port Management is dedicated to preparing port and marine terminal industry leaders for 21st century challenges and opportunities. Established in the fall of 2015 through the foresight of the State of Texas, the Center supports the port industry through: 1) Advanced and continuing education. 2) Industry relevant research. 3) Community outreach.
Lamar Center for Port Management: Empowering Maritime Excellence
The Lamar University Center for Advances in Port Management is a leading institution dedicated to advancing the field of...
More News Stories