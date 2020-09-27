Kimberly Wood
Kim Wood is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Geosciences at Mississippi State University specializing in tropical meteorology. She obtained her Ph.D. in atmospheric science from the University of Arizona in 2012. She is currently pursuing research related to tropical cyclone climatology, tropical cyclone intensity and structure change, and scientific data visualization.
What Makes a Hurricane Stall and Why is it So Dangerous?
A lot can go wrong when hurricanes stall. Their destructive winds last longer. The storm surge can stay high. And the rain keeps f...
More News Stories