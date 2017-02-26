Kevin Gilheany

gil

[email protected]

After retiring from the Coast Guard as a Chief Warrant Officer in 2003, Kevin started a maritime consulting business, which he has grown into a firm with a world-wide reputation for excellence.

Complying With Subchapter M

Published Feb 26, 2017 1:16 AM by Kevin Gilheany

Posted in: Article 2

Some operators still don&rsquo;t realize that a safety management system is not required under Subchapter M. By Kevin P. Gilhea...

The Subchapter M Coast Guard Option

Published Oct 10, 2016 9:25 PM by Kevin Gilheany

Posted in: Maritime Law

On October 4, 2016, I attended a joint Subchapter M conference in New Orleans put on by the American Waterways Operators (AWO) and...

