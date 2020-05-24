Ken Buesseler
Ken Buesseler is a marine radiochemist who studies the fate and distribution of radioactive elements in the ocean. Their radioactive decay properties can tell us something about time-scales, or how quickly processes take place. Applications include studies of the ocean carbon cycle where the naturally occurring isotopes of thorium tell us how quickly and how much carbon is carried on sinking particles from the sunlit surface ocean through the ocean twilight zone to the deep sea.
Study: Plankton May Absorb Twice as Much CO2 as Previously Believed
The ocean plays a major role in the global carbon cycle. The driving force comes from tiny plankton that produce organic carbon th...
