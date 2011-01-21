Joseph Keefe
You Bet I'm Going Back to Sea
As a general rule, I try not to stray very far from my core knowledge areas, especially where it comes to writing this editoria...
Mind the Gap: STCW Compliance Update, Senior Citizen Version
Just after pulling the trigger on my editorial entitled, “You Bet I’m Going Back to Sea,” I had a short telep...
Drilling or Taxes: Energy Decisions Have Never Been More Important
As the shape of the November elections become clearer, it is becoming more and more apparent that any semblance of a pro-oil ad...
Balkanizing the Regulatory Process: Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen
It never ceases to amaze me. There is always someone who thinks they can circumvent the well-intentioned, albeit slow federal r...
Uncharted Waters: Criminalizing the Cosco Busan Incident
The March 17th DOJ press release that announced that John Joseph Cota, the pilot of the Cosco Busan, had been charged with viol...
Doing More With Less: No Longer an Option for the Coast Guard
It would be an understatement to say that U.S. Coast Guard Commandant ADM Thad Allen has had a very busy three weeks. Culminati...
Alaska's Natural Gas Crisis: America Held Hostage by Big Oil
Lost amid the exciting melodrama being played out down south between ExxonMobil and Venezuela’s state-controlled Petroleo...
The Small Boat Threat: No Easy Answers
Even with all the other challenges on its plate for the coming year, there is perhaps no greater task ahead of the U.S. Coast G...