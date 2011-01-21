Joseph Keefe

You Bet I'm Going Back to Sea

Published Jan 21, 2011 2:51 PM by Joseph Keefe

Posted in: Shipping

As a general rule, I try not to stray very far from my core knowledge areas, especially where it comes to writing this editoria...

Mind the Gap: STCW Compliance Update, Senior Citizen Version

Published Jan 20, 2011 2:32 PM by Joseph Keefe

Posted in: Maritime

Just after pulling the trigger on my editorial entitled, &ldquo;You Bet I&rsquo;m Going Back to Sea,&rdquo; I had a short telep...

Drilling or Taxes: Energy Decisions Have Never Been More Important

Published Jan 17, 2011 9:07 AM by Joseph Keefe

Posted in: Government

As the shape of the November elections become clearer, it is becoming more and more apparent that any semblance of a pro-oil ad...

Balkanizing the Regulatory Process: Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen

Published Jan 14, 2011 1:57 PM by Joseph Keefe

Posted in: Maritime

It never ceases to amaze me. There is always someone who thinks they can circumvent the well-intentioned, albeit slow federal r...

Uncharted Waters: Criminalizing the Cosco Busan Incident

Published Jan 14, 2011 11:33 AM by Joseph Keefe

Posted in: Government

The March 17th DOJ press release that announced that John Joseph Cota, the pilot of the Cosco Busan, had been charged with viol...

Doing More With Less: No Longer an Option for the Coast Guard

Published Jan 14, 2011 11:04 AM by Joseph Keefe

Posted in: Maritime

It would be an understatement to say that U.S. Coast Guard Commandant ADM Thad Allen has had a very busy three weeks. Culminati...

Alaska's Natural Gas Crisis: America Held Hostage by Big Oil

Published Jan 12, 2011 8:20 AM by Joseph Keefe

Posted in: Maritime

Lost amid the exciting melodrama being played out down south between ExxonMobil and Venezuela&rsquo;s state-controlled Petroleo...

The Small Boat Threat: No Easy Answers

Published Jan 7, 2011 9:21 AM by Joseph Keefe

Posted in: Maritime

Even with all the other challenges on its plate for the coming year, there is perhaps no greater task ahead of the U.S. Coast G...

