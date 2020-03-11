Jon Waldron
Jon Waldron is a partner in the Maritime and International Trade practice group at Blank Rome. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 20 years, attaining the rank of commander, and was senior counsel to the Marine Spill Response Corporation, where he provided on-scene legal advice at major spill events.
The Implications of CBP's Offshore Jones Act Changes
In December, after years of debate within the offshore industry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (“CBP”) issued a d...
More News Stories