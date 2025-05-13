John Hatley, SEA-LNG
John Hatley is Chairman, Decarbonization Investments at SEA-LNG. He currently serves as vice chairman of SGMF (formerly the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel) and was previously VP Marine Solutions & Director Market Shaping at Wärtsilä North America, where he was responsible for global development and market shaping for gas as a preferred fuel.
Heads I Win, Tails I Don't Lose: How LNG Became a Failsafe Investment
For the duration of shipping's decarbonization journey, one question has remained top of mind: how can the industry...
More News Stories