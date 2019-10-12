John Dalziel
Photos: Through the Northwest Passage with the Manhattan in 1969
50 years ago, in the summer of 1969, I sailed through the North West Passage on the Canadian icebreaker John A. Macdonald, escorti...
Why Accidents are Often Not Accidental
At the World Maritime Rescue Congress (WMRC) held in Vancouver, Canada from June 15 to 17, 2019, the International Organization of...
Barracudina: Lost But Not Forgotten
40 years ago, on November 26, 1978, the fishing vessel Barracudina disappeared in the Cabot Strait, about 20 miles south-west of P...
Remembering the Leros Strength
Twenty years ago this month, on February 8, 1997 the master of the Leros Strength contacted the rescue co-ordination center in Sta...