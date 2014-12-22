Jim Romeo
Jim Romeo is a freelance writer based out of Virginia, who specializes in maritime and finance. He is a regular contributor to The Maritime Executive website and magazine.
Coatings are Big Business
Marine and offshore vessels operate in the most corrosion-prone of all environments – salt water – and the demands pla...
Safe Passage
In January 2012 the Costa Concordia ran aground off the Tuscan coast in Italy with 4,252 passengers and crew onboard. Thirty-two o...
Moving the ?Cold Chain?
Walk into any grocery store in the United States and you may find bananas from Central America or the Philippines, pineapples from...
Game Changer
In Savannah, Georgia a heavy lift ship carries a series of bigger, taller cranes to bolster the lifting and cargo capacity of the...
Larry Kiern
Larry Kiern is perhaps best known to readers of The Maritime Executive as the author of the widely acclaimed “Washington Ins...
Workhorses of the Sea
During the 2009 Transpac Race from the West Coast to Hawaii, the Pasha America Ro/Ro vessel Jean Anne assisted the producers of th...