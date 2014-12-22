Jim Romeo

Jim Romeo

[email protected]

Jim Romeo is a freelance writer based out of Virginia, who specializes in maritime and finance. He is a regular contributor to The Maritime Executive website and magazine.

Coatings are Big Business

Published Dec 22, 2014 4:13 PM by Jim Romeo

Posted in: Article 2

Marine and offshore vessels operate in the most corrosion-prone of all environments &ndash; salt water &ndash; and the demands pla...

Safe Passage

Published Apr 6, 2014 11:13 PM by Jim Romeo

Posted in: Article 2

In January 2012 the Costa Concordia ran aground off the Tuscan coast in Italy with 4,252 passengers and crew onboard. Thirty-two o...

Moving the ?Cold Chain?

Published Feb 14, 2014 3:45 PM by Jim Romeo

Posted in: Article 2

Walk into any grocery store in the United States and you may find bananas from Central America or the Philippines, pineapples from...

Game Changer

Published Oct 18, 2013 9:50 AM by Jim Romeo

Posted in: Article 2

In Savannah, Georgia a heavy lift ship carries a series of bigger, taller cranes to bolster the lifting and cargo capacity of the...

Game Changer

Published Oct 1, 2013 4:22 PM by Jim Romeo

Posted in: Article 1

?? In Savannah, Georgia a heavy lift ship carries a series of bigger, taller cranes to bolster the lifting and cargo capacity of...

Larry Kiern

Published Aug 26, 2013 1:49 PM by Jim Romeo

Posted in: Executive Achievement

Larry Kiern is perhaps best known to readers of The Maritime Executive as the author of the widely acclaimed &ldquo;Washington Ins...

Workhorses of the Sea

Published Aug 2, 2013 3:19 PM by Jim Romeo

Posted in: Article 2

During the 2009 Transpac Race from the West Coast to Hawaii, the Pasha America Ro/Ro vessel Jean Anne assisted the producers of th...

More News Stories