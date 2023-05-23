Jessie Hamill-Stewart and Andrew Sallay (ed.)

VSAT Connectivity Comes With Cybersecurity Threats to Vessels

Published May 23, 2023 6:00 PM by Jessie Hamill-Stewart and Andrew Sallay (ed.)

Posted in: Shipping

A maritime VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) is a two-way satellite internet terminal which receives and transmits real-time dat...

Port of Lisbon

Protecting Ports for a Secure Global Supply Chain

Published May 21, 2023 11:41 PM by Jessie Hamill-Stewart and Andrew Sallay (ed.)

Posted in: Ports

A recent Wall Street Journal article&nbsp;highlighted the importance of defending against port cyber attacks. The article outlines...

Lewis B. Puller

Rise of Hybrid Warfare Drives New Approach for Naval Services

Published Mar 14, 2023 3:48 PM by Jessie Hamill-Stewart and Andrew Sallay (ed.)

Posted in: Government

A recent interview with Thales Naval Defence Advisor, Vice Admiral (Rtd) &Eacute;ric Chaperon revealed how international geopoliti...

Drillship with OSV in calm water

The Cyber Vulnerabilities of Dynamic Positioning Systems

Published Mar 6, 2023 6:08 PM by Jessie Hamill-Stewart and Andrew Sallay (ed.)

Posted in: Shipping

A dynamic positioning (DP) system is an automated and computerized system which directs and monitors a vessel&rsquo;s position usi...

Increasing Autonomy Raises Cyber Risk for the Maritime Industry

Published Jan 17, 2023 12:44 PM by Jessie Hamill-Stewart and Andrew Sallay (ed.)

Posted in: Shipping

The maritime industry is vulnerable to cyber threats. Ships and surrounding infrastructure are becoming increasingly connected and...

