Jennifer Carpenter
America Must Renew Its Commitment to Maritime
The United States must renew its commitment to a strong, reliable American maritime capability to confront emerging thre...
Op-Ed: CARB Takes the Wrong Path to Reduced Emissions
The events of the past two years – from a global pandemic to the worst land war in Europe in 80 years – have underscor...
America’s Commercial Mariners Critical to Navigating COVID-19
The United States has historically looked to its mariners to help us navigate through national emergencies, and that remains true...
More News Stories