America Must Renew Its Commitment to Maritime

Published Jun 27, 2024 5:10 PM by Jennifer Carpenter

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; The United States must renew its commitment to a strong, reliable American maritime capability to confront emerging thre...

Op-Ed: CARB Takes the Wrong Path to Reduced Emissions

Published Mar 21, 2022 6:26 PM by Jennifer Carpenter

Posted in: Government

The events of the past two years &ndash; from a global pandemic to the worst land war in Europe in 80 years &ndash; have underscor...

America’s Commercial Mariners Critical to Navigating COVID-19

Published Apr 20, 2020 7:25 PM by Jennifer Carpenter

Posted in: Shipping

The United States has historically looked to its mariners to help us navigate through national emergencies, and that remains true...

