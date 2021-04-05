Seaman’s Manslaughter: An Arcane Statute Turned Enforcement Risk

Jeanne Grasso serves as the co-chair of Blank Rome's Maritime and International Trade Practice Group and a member of the firm's Maritime Emergency Response Team (“MERT”). She focuses her practice on maritime, international, and environmental law for clients worldwide. Jeanne counsels owners and operators of vessels, charterers, cargo owners, and facilities, including manufacturing facilities, both marine-side and inland. Kierstan Carlson is a partner in Blank Rome’s Maritime and International Trade Practice Group and works closely with the firm’s White Collar Defense & Investigations practice. Kierstan defends clients in maritime criminal cases, as well as in enforcement actions involving the False Claims Act, the FCPA, customs fraud, and other regulatory violations. She also works closely with shipping clients to implement and audit compliance programs.