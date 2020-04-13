Irene Notias
The Achilles Heel of Shipping
Despite its strength and significant role in world trade, the shipping industry is potentially vulnerable to an “Achilles he...
"Adopt a Ship" Educational Program a Success
IMO endorsed, “Adopt-a-Ship” (AaS) is docking in Greece till next school season. It arrived successfully and in its fi...
Bunker Brokers: Dying Breed or Rising Stars?
Historically, it was the bunker broker who enjoyed direct relationships with major oil suppliers and independents, sourcing and ar...
More News Stories