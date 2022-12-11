The IFC was established in 2009 to collate relevant commercial shipping and maritime information to increase MARSEC awareness. Through the strong support of our partners, the IFC has established itself as a regional maritime security info-sharing hub, providing actionable information to cue operational responses for MARSEC incidents, including theft, robbery, and piracy at sea, maritime terrorism, maritime incidents, contraband smuggling, illegal fishing, irregular human migration, environment security, and maritime cyber security.