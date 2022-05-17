Inchcape Shipping Services
Network Shipping's Third-Party Cargo Program Delivers Robust Returns
The wholly-owned ocean logistics arm of fruit producer Fresh Del Monte has launched a brand makeover, including a revamped online...
New Port Cost Estimator from Inchcape is Missing Link in Cost Puzzle
Inchcape Shipping Services is adding a new Port Cost Estimator (PCE) to its World of Ports 2.0 platform that will make both voyage...
Inchcape Plans Growth in America With New Corporate Structure
Joseph Bruno bubbles with enthusiasm over his new role and is itching to make the move to Inchcape Americas’ nerve center in...
Shipping Agents at Sharp End of COVID Crewing Crisis
The personal experience of one Inchcape marine services manager based in St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands paints a vivid...
World of Ports Adds Firepower to Marine Assurance Armory
Having redeveloped its World of Ports portal from the ground up over the last 18 months, Inchcape Shipping Services has rolled out...