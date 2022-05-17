Inchcape Shipping Services

Inchcape Shipping Services are global providers of port agency and maritime services, with 240 offices in 60 countries and a team of 3,000 professional and committed staff.

Del Monte reefer fruit service

Network Shipping's Third-Party Cargo Program Delivers Robust Returns 

Published May 17, 2022 12:27 PM by Inchcape Shipping Services

Posted in: Shipping

The wholly-owned ocean logistics arm of fruit producer Fresh Del Monte has launched a brand makeover, including a revamped online...

port cost estimator

New Port Cost Estimator from Inchcape is Missing Link in Cost Puzzle

Published Mar 2, 2021 1:26 PM by Inchcape Shipping Services

Posted in: Shipping

Inchcape Shipping Services is adding a new Port Cost Estimator (PCE) to its World of Ports 2.0 platform that will make both voyage...

inchcape tanker

Inchcape Plans Growth in America With New Corporate Structure

Published Oct 12, 2020 1:18 PM by Inchcape Shipping Services

Posted in: Shipping

Joseph Bruno bubbles with enthusiasm over his new role and is itching to make the move to Inchcape Americas&rsquo; nerve center in...

joanna

Shipping Agents at Sharp End of COVID Crewing Crisis

Published Sep 5, 2020 3:27 PM by Inchcape Shipping Services

Posted in: Shipping

The personal experience of one Inchcape marine services manager&nbsp;based in St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands paints a vivid...

ports

World of Ports Adds Firepower to Marine Assurance Armory

Published Aug 12, 2020 8:29 PM by Inchcape Shipping Services

Posted in: Ports

Having redeveloped its World of Ports portal from the ground up over the last 18 months, Inchcape Shipping Services has rolled out...

More News Stories