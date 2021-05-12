IMarEST is The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology; the international professional body and learned society for all marine professionals. IMarEST is the first Institute to bring together marine engineers, scientists and technologists into one international multi-disciplinary professional body. IMarEST is the largest marine organization of its kind with a worldwide membership based in over 120 countries, it is a registered charity and provides grades of membership for everyone, from those seeking to become Chartered or gain other Professional Recognition, to those just starting out in their careers or studying in education.