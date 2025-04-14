Ian Urbina

Ian Urbina is the director of The Outlaw Ocean Project, a non-profit journalism organization based in Washington DC that focuses on environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally.

The Legend of Landi by Oswald Horowitz / The Outlaw Ocean Project

Saya de Malha: Creating a New Nation

Published Apr 14, 2025 9:56 PM by Ian Urbina

Posted in: Offshore

&nbsp; Vast and sometimes brutal, the high seas are also a place of aspiration, reinvention and an escape from rules. This is w...

The Sri Lankan fishing vessel Hasaranga Putha at Saya de Malha, 2022 (Monaco Expeditions)

Saya de Malha: Far Away From Human Rights

Published Apr 10, 2025 8:08 PM by Ian Urbina

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; In October 2022, a British-American couple, Kyle and Maryanne Webb, were sailing their yacht through a remote area of th...

Seagrass

Vanishing Protectors and Predators of the Saya de Malha

Published Apr 1, 2025 6:59 PM by Ian Urbina

Posted in: Environment

&nbsp; In November 2022, several scientists in scuba gear dove over the side of a 440-foot research ship, which had been sent t...

Courtesy Monaco Expeditions / The Outlaw Ocean Project

Mowing Down An Ecosystem

Published Mar 31, 2025 9:42 PM by Ian Urbina

Posted in: Environment

Situated in the Indian Ocean between Mauritius and Seychelles, more than 200 miles from land, the Saya de Malha Bank extends ove...

Boarding team inspects the holds of a reefer ship off the Galapagos Islands (USCG file image)

Something Is Starting to Smell Fishy About the Global Seafood Supply Chain

Published Apr 7, 2024 7:06 PM by Ian Urbina

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; The past half year has seen a steady stream of disturbing reports about&nbsp;serious human rights&nbsp;abuses&nbsp;tied...

squid jigger

To Project Power Globally, China Has Become the Superpower of Seafood

Published Nov 16, 2023 11:47 PM by Ian Urbina

Posted in: Offshore

&nbsp; In the early morning hours of March 8, 2021, a small inflatable boat powered by an outboard motor covertly made its way...

Workers in 2023 at a seafood plant called Yantai Sanko Fisheries in Shandong Province, China, which relies on Uyghur and other labor from Xinjiang (Douyin)

The Uyghurs Forced to Process the World’s Fish

Published Nov 13, 2023 12:05 AM by Ian Urbina

Posted in: Government

On a cloudy morning this past April, more than eighty men and women, dressed in matching red windbreakers, stood in orderly lines...

Migrants with life jackets

Dispatches From The Outlaw Ocean Episode 10: Freedom or Death

Published Jun 19, 2023 4:50 PM by Ian Urbina

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

This episode is the tenth and final installment in a short film series from&nbsp;The Outlaw Ocean Project. It stems&nbsp;from more...

Gambia

Dispatches From The Outlaw Ocean Episode 6: The Fish We Turn to Dust

Published May 25, 2023 6:14 PM by Ian Urbina

Posted in: Environment

This episode is the sixth installment in a 10-part short film series from&nbsp;The Outlaw Ocean Project. It stems&nbsp;from more t...

Esperanza

Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean Episode 5: Raiders of the Deep

Published May 15, 2023 11:01 PM by Ian Urbina

Posted in: Environment

This episode is the fifth installment in a 10-part short film series from&nbsp;The Outlaw Ocean Project. It stems&nbsp;from more t...

