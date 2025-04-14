Ian Urbina
Saya de Malha: Creating a New Nation
Vast and sometimes brutal, the high seas are also a place of aspiration, reinvention and an escape from rules. This is w...
Saya de Malha: Far Away From Human Rights
In October 2022, a British-American couple, Kyle and Maryanne Webb, were sailing their yacht through a remote area of th...
Vanishing Protectors and Predators of the Saya de Malha
In November 2022, several scientists in scuba gear dove over the side of a 440-foot research ship, which had been sent t...
Mowing Down An Ecosystem
Situated in the Indian Ocean between Mauritius and Seychelles, more than 200 miles from land, the Saya de Malha Bank extends ove...
Something Is Starting to Smell Fishy About the Global Seafood Supply Chain
The past half year has seen a steady stream of disturbing reports about serious human rights abuses tied...
To Project Power Globally, China Has Become the Superpower of Seafood
In the early morning hours of March 8, 2021, a small inflatable boat powered by an outboard motor covertly made its way...
The Uyghurs Forced to Process the World’s Fish
On a cloudy morning this past April, more than eighty men and women, dressed in matching red windbreakers, stood in orderly lines...
Dispatches From The Outlaw Ocean Episode 10: Freedom or Death
This episode is the tenth and final installment in a short film series from The Outlaw Ocean Project. It stems from more...
Dispatches From The Outlaw Ocean Episode 6: The Fish We Turn to Dust
This episode is the sixth installment in a 10-part short film series from The Outlaw Ocean Project. It stems from more t...
Dispatches from The Outlaw Ocean Episode 5: Raiders of the Deep
This episode is the fifth installment in a 10-part short film series from The Outlaw Ocean Project. It stems from more t...